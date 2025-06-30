Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 724,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $156,263.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,207.74. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

