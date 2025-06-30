Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Genuine Parts by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $21,840,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $120.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.83. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

