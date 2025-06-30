Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 133.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $69.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.69. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

