Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ARM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.

ARM Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of ARM opened at $165.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.35. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.61, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 4.10.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

