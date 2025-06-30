Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 437 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFG Partners LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $6,776,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $152.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day moving average is $143.80. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.92 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.