Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $330.03 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.13, for a total transaction of $760,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,166.29. The trade was a 70.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.79.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

