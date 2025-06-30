Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,137 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Dell Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

DELL opened at $124.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $150.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. The trade was a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482,977 shares of company stock worth $1,391,688,489 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.