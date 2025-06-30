Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,441,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,928,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Sysco by 29,610.4% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

