Permanent TSB Group (LON:PTSB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (LON:PTSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.06 ($0.03), with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.58.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

