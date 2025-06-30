Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,271,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,433,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $167.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

