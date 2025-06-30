Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,200 Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ED. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

