Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $628,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,031,138.68. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,002.65. This represents a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,346. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
