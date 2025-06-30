PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Raised by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 966.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,997,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $114.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

