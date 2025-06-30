Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Primerica by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $268.30 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

