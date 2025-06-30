Promising Automotive Stocks To Research – June 27th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Micron Technology are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell motor vehicles, as well as suppliers of parts and related services. By buying these equities, investors gain ownership stakes in automakers like Ford, Toyota or Tesla and in component-makers whose revenues depend on vehicle sales, technological innovation and regulatory trends. The performance of automotive stocks is driven by factors such as consumer demand, economic cycles, fuel prices and shifts toward electric or autonomous vehicles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 94,815,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,698,688. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.89.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,778,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,696,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.01. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $124.93. 14,080,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,457,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $137.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.28.

