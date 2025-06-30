Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 761.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $276.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.10. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 31.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

