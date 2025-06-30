Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after buying an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.06 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

