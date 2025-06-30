Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 14,727 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,339,555,000 after buying an additional 726,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $780,194,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,696,000 after purchasing an additional 707,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

