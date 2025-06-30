Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 28,757 Shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,244,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001,486 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,977,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,745,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,793,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,452 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NiSource Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NI opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.