Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 6,775 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 13,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.6%

NOMD stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $822.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.39 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.