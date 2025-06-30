Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,402 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

Hubbell Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HUBB opened at $406.58 on Monday. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.09 and its 200-day moving average is $383.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.