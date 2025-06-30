Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $106.72 on Monday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.