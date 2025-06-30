Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 74,139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,425.20. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

