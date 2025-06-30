Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,935,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $146.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average is $142.06.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

