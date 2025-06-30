Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 297.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

