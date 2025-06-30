Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.35 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 484,671 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $305.20 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $326.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,486,979.36. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,328,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

