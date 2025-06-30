Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.58 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,031.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $736.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

