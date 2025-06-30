Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,516 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 25.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 69.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of JXN opened at $89.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.68%.

In other news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

