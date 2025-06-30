Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,299 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $80.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

