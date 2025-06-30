Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.20 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Shares of A stock opened at $119.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

