Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,253 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,673 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $765,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,721,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,755 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,002,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,797,000 after purchasing an additional 460,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.6%

BEN opened at $23.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

