Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,137 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,474,000 after purchasing an additional 425,142 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 397,278 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,604 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

