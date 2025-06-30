Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,160 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

NYSE ALL opened at $195.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.50 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

