Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 1,020 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Insider Activity

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,843. This trade represents a 45.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $89.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $90.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.30%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.