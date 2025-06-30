Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 4,719 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after acquiring an additional 157,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,796,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,970,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.62 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

