Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,259 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 149,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $649,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:OTIS opened at $97.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.