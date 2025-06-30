Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $7,838,154.72 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,485.44. This represents a 40.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $85.66.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

