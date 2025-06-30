Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $1.1152 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.