Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.94 ($0.10), with a volume of 2999720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Savannah Energy
Savannah Energy Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Savannah Energy news, insider Andrew Knott purchased 2,050,000 shares of Savannah Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £164,000 ($224,996.57). Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.
About Savannah Energy
Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.
In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savannah Energy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- AutoNation: Growth Engines Make It an Undervalued Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Snowflake Hits 52-Week High—Options Traders Bet on Further Rally
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Biotech Stocks to Watch: Iovance, Neurocrine & Viking
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.