Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.94 ($0.10), with a volume of 2999720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Savannah Energy news, insider Andrew Knott purchased 2,050,000 shares of Savannah Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £164,000 ($224,996.57). Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.

In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.

