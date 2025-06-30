Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 31,157 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,677 shares in the company, valued at $53,167,061.19. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,135,584.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,654.28. This represents a 45.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,791 shares of company stock worth $46,380,998. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.42.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $141.44 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $142.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

