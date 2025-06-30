Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $450,805.10. This trade represents a 45.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Corning Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

