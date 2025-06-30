Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,281 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,304,089,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $78,107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $45,728,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $32,202,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon Kessler sold 134,183 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $15,039,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,413,400.80. This trade represents a 34.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,581 shares of company stock worth $33,664,018. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $104.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.02. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

