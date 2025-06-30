Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 408 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $699.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.31, for a total transaction of $6,149,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 308,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,947,363.34. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $818.60 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $279.02 and a one year high of $820.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.73, a PEG ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $714.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.