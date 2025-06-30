Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after acquiring an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $326.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

