Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $113.65 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

