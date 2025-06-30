Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $74.38 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

