Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 2,061.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,438,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,990,000 after buying an additional 2,325,503 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 500.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,453,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,459,000 after buying an additional 2,044,680 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,629,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,017,000 after buying an additional 1,573,726 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.