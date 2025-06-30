Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.8% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $576.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.67. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $478.33 and a 52-week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

