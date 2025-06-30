Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after buying an additional 1,259,183 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,367,000 after buying an additional 726,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $772.52 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.93.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

