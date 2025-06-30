Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 240.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

